Twin Falls Bruins book tickets to state championships

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Bruins haven’t lost since April 20, hoping to keep their win streak going, as they’re one victory away from a state berth, standing in their way Tuesday night, Jerome.

The third-seeded Tigers upset second-seeded Mountain Home last week, to advance to Tuesday night’s district championship.

Jerome strikes first, after a triple by Autumn Allen, Danielle Leal goes opposite for an RBI sac fly, it was so deep that not many knew that Reagan Rex caught the ball.

Bottom of the first, Rex up to bat, but she goes down on strikes to Jada Bos. Rise ball ended up getting her.

We move along to the bottom of the second inning, still 1-0 Jerome.

Brinley Iverson leads off with a base hit to right field. She would end up stealing second and taking third on a bunt.

Then Aubrey Fuchs finds some grass for a bloop single that would easily score Iverson. We are tied up at one.

Jerome would never score again as Twin Falls wins easily 11-1, capturing the district championship and advancing to the state tournament.

(5) Minico 16, (2) Mountain Home 8: The Spartans pounded 24 hits in the 16-8 victory, eliminating the Tigers from contention. Hana Pfeiffer, Amber Wickel and Makinnlie Wickel all had four hits.

Jerome hosts Minico for the second and final seed to state on Thursday at 5 p.m.

BASEBALL

(1) Twin Falls 6, (3) Minico 3: The Bruins won the district championship, due to the strength of their pitching, with Calvry Leiser, Luke Moon, and Otho Savage on the mound.

Tyler Horner was 2-3 2B and 1 RBI and Otho Savage was 3-4 4 RBI’s on the night.

Twin Falls opens up state play with Bonneville on Thursday, May 20 at 7 p.m. at Skip Walker Field College of Southern Idaho.

(2) Canyon Ridge 4, (5) Burley 3: The Riverhawks scored early and never looked back, eliminating the Bobcats from the district tournament. Chipper Garrett-Lagrone went 4.1 innings, striking out seven in the win. Kolten Price went 2.2 innings, striking out one. The Bobcats’ Bronson Brookings took the loss, going six innings, striking out three.

The Spartans travel to Canyon Ridge for the second and final seed to state on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.