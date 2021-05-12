Twin Falls Hot Shots win second consecutive State Championship

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Hot Shots shooting team won their second consecutive state championship over the weekend in Boise.

For senior Gwendolyn Houser, the success of the team is a result of all the hard work the team has put into the sport they love.

“To come out on top with kids that you’ve been shooting with for three years and we’ve all worked so hard for this,” says Houser, “it felt amazing.”

Burkely Dayley says that this accomplishment is a statement of how well the group works as a team, how much they have each other’s backs.

“The coaches aren’t allowed to help the kids while they’re shooting,” Dayley says. “So, it really comes down to the kids helping the younger kids shoot better. So, say they miss a target, just watch where they shoot and really, in a sense, help them.”

While the team took home the overall prize, Houser also earned top marks for the female bracket, the perfect cap to her last year with the group.

“With COVID and everything we had that break in between,” says Houser “I was kind of worried my senior year that I wasn’t going to be able to shoot as much. But capping out with this trophy was really great, actually.”

Team mom Andrea Dayley knows how well this team has jelled for the past few years and this award is simply a reminder of that.

“So proud, so proud of them,” says Andrea Dayley. “They work hard and they play hard, they put in the time that they need to put in, and stay focused. I’m super proud of them and super proud of the coaches that have helped them, too.”

The team has yet to decide if they will go to nationals, for now, they just enjoy this moment.

