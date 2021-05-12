Twin Falls’ Jacobs, Pitts advance to district tennis semi-finals

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The District IV 4A tennis championships kicked off Tuesday in Twin Falls.

The district earns four spots at state, which are next week in Boise.

We begin with the quarterfinal round of boys singles.

Noah Pitts representing Twin Falls taking on Phillip Romney of Canyon Ridge.

Pitts using his power, and fires it back at Romney’s feet, to claim the first game of the second set.

Long rally in progress, Romney trying to go line, but Pitts there, then he goes cross court and Romney has a tough return, however for the Riverhawk, it’s out. Moments later, he does fire back with an ace.

But after losing the first set, 6-7, Pitts come back to win 6-1, 6-1, advancing to the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, over at Canyon Ridge, we have the girls singles tournament.

Isabella Jacobs of Twin Falls and Wood River’s Tenney Barrow in the quarterfinal round as well.

Rally in progress, Barrow finds the corner and Jacobs’ return falls short. Game point to Barrow.

But Jacobs’ serves too much for Barrow to return and the Bruin advances in straight sets, 6-2. 6-2.

All championship rounds will be held at CSI beginning in the late morning on Wednesday, commencing with the championship matches around 2:30 p.m.

