Advertisement

Twin Falls School District announces coaching hires

Canyon Ridge gains new football coach, Twin Falls has new volleyball coach
(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 12:20 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls School District Board of Trustees approved the hires of two new head varsity coaches Monday night.

Canyon Ridge High School has hired a former University of Utah football player has its new coach.

James Poole replaces Sean Impomeni, who coached the Riverhawks for seven seasons. He comes to Canyon Ridge from Sugar-Salem, where he was a coordinator, helping the Diggers win three state titles.

In high school, he earned the Nevada Gatorade Football Player of the Year, played for Saddleback Junior College, before finishing his college career at Utah.

He also spent some time in the AFL.

Poole will be available for a meet and greet on Wednesday, from 6-7 p.m. in the school cafeteria.

Twin falls has hired a new volleyball coach to replace Andria Harshman.

Jaclyn Hawkins most recently helped coach Thunder Ridge High School. They won districts last fall and were the 5A state champion in 2019.

Hawkins started her career at Shelley High School before playing volleyball at Idaho State University for five years.

Hawkins has coached club volleyball teams and volleyball camps for 12 years.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody, 3 injured after active shooter incident at Rigby Middle School
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Police tape marks a line outside Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier...
Girl shoots 3 at Idaho middle school; teacher disarms her
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office
Idaho Falls man shot dead after argument
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (May 4, 2021) — SHOSHONE FALLS AFTER DARK — As this rendering demonstrates,...
Shoshone Falls to light up after dark in May: ‘Niagara of the West’

Latest News

The University of Wyoming landed Deng Dut, a first team All-American from CSI.
CSI men’s basketball players head to four-year programs
CSI logo
CSI Softball bounces back after a tough Friday
CSI players on coming to the college, preparing for the future
FILE PHOTO
3A district baseball/softball