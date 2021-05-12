Twin Falls School District announces coaching hires

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls School District Board of Trustees approved the hires of two new head varsity coaches Monday night.

Canyon Ridge High School has hired a former University of Utah football player has its new coach.

James Poole replaces Sean Impomeni, who coached the Riverhawks for seven seasons. He comes to Canyon Ridge from Sugar-Salem, where he was a coordinator, helping the Diggers win three state titles.

In high school, he earned the Nevada Gatorade Football Player of the Year, played for Saddleback Junior College, before finishing his college career at Utah.

He also spent some time in the AFL.

Poole will be available for a meet and greet on Wednesday, from 6-7 p.m. in the school cafeteria.

Twin falls has hired a new volleyball coach to replace Andria Harshman.

Jaclyn Hawkins most recently helped coach Thunder Ridge High School. They won districts last fall and were the 5A state champion in 2019.

Hawkins started her career at Shelley High School before playing volleyball at Idaho State University for five years.

Hawkins has coached club volleyball teams and volleyball camps for 12 years.

