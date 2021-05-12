Twin Falls woman’s life change leads to new business journey

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One Twin Falls building that had long been in flux has new ownership.

“This location has been kind of vacant for the last few years, and we’re just here to liven it up and get its roots back up and going,” said Copper Alibi Sports Zone owner Wendee Gardner.

Copper Alibi Sports Zone offers a full-service bar and camaraderie for locals. It’s a change of pace for the location, which was born from the owner’s life taking a different path.

“I’ve always bartender through college and managed bars,” Gardner said. “Through my divorce, I just needed a change. This opportunity just kind of came up.”

Simply opening a business wasn’t enough for Gardner, who is already readying to expand.

“We’re actually getting ready to move next door, which is going to triple our space,” Gardner said. “We’ll have a full sports bar, dart league and pool table. We’ll host all major UFC fights and sports events.”

While Gardner is grateful for the support she’s received from the community, she’s also eager to give back.

“We will have a full-service military bar table, so we’ll be able to implement our givebacks to the military, which is big in our hearts,” Gardner said. “Both of my brothers served and I couldn’t be more proud.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.