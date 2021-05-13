Advertisement

400 meter runners book tickets to district finals

By Steve Kirch
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 12:32 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The high school spring sports season concludes next week and the first day of the 2A and 3A District IV track and field championship is in the books at Filer High School.

In the 3A Boys 400 Meter Dash, state leader, Brett Bronson of Kimberly moved onto the finals, finishing first in the prelims and qualifying for the finals with a time of 51.16.

In the 400 meter dash for 2A boys, Kyle Harper of Declo qualified for the finals after finishing first with a time 54.84.

And for the girls 3A 400 meter dash, Kloie Ward of Kimberly came out on top and moved onto the finals with a time of 1:01.

Districts continues Thursday.

This year’s state championships will be held at Middleton High School.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody, 3 injured after active shooter incident at Rigby Middle School
Police tape marks a line outside Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier...
Girl shoots 3 at Idaho middle school; teacher disarms her
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office
Idaho Falls man shot dead after argument
Nine vehicles involved in fiery crash along I-84; one person has life-threatening injuries...
ISP investigating crash involving 9 vehicles on I-84 in Boise
A student is in custody after an Idaho middle school shooting that injured three.
Sheriff: Girl shoots 3 at Idaho school; teacher disarms her

Latest News

The Twin Falls tennis teams win both of the district championships.
Twin Falls tennis teams win district championships
The Twin Falls tennis teams won the district championship.
District Tennis
CSI escapes elimination to meet Salt Lake in the Region 18 Championship
The two seed climbs out of the loser’s bracket to win conference championship
Filer beats Gooding again to claim SCIC title