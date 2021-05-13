400 meter runners book tickets to district finals

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The high school spring sports season concludes next week and the first day of the 2A and 3A District IV track and field championship is in the books at Filer High School.

In the 3A Boys 400 Meter Dash, state leader, Brett Bronson of Kimberly moved onto the finals, finishing first in the prelims and qualifying for the finals with a time of 51.16.

In the 400 meter dash for 2A boys, Kyle Harper of Declo qualified for the finals after finishing first with a time 54.84.

And for the girls 3A 400 meter dash, Kloie Ward of Kimberly came out on top and moved onto the finals with a time of 1:01.

Districts continues Thursday.

This year’s state championships will be held at Middleton High School.

