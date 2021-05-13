A new FDA approved heart valve looks to give Congenital Heart Disease patients new hope

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Congenital heart disease patients now have a much less invasive treatment thanks to the FDA approving a new heart valve.

Doctor Matthew J. Gillespie, an interventional cardiologist in the Cardiac Center, told KMVT congenital heart disease (CHD) is the most common type of birth defect in the United States, affecting about 40 thousand infants each year and 1.6 million adults. Different types of CHD consist of abnormalities with the structure of the heart at birth which if not treated can cause shortness of breath, abnormal heart rhythm, and further deterioration over time.

In the past, to treat CHD, open heart surgery was needed to replace a heart valve and sometimes more than once. Now the FDA has approved the Harmony pulmonary valve which can be inserted using less invasive methods.

This allows the valve to be inserted with a catheter through the leg vein or neck vein with no scarring.

“Would you, in this instance, rather have open heart surgery for at least the second time, maybe the third time,” said Doctor John P. Cheatham, a professor emeritus at The Ohio State University College of Medicine. “Or would you rather have a procedure where you’re in the hospital for less than 24 hours with no incisions, there no incisional pain, there’s no scar, and there are no sutures, yet you get the same result at the end of the day.”

Their goal is to have this technology more widely available to treat more patients over time.

For more information about this procedure visit the FDA’s website.

