CSI escapes elimination to meet Salt Lake in the Region 18 Championship

By Brittany Cooper
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 1:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The No. 2 seed College of Southern Idaho staved off elimination to take down Snow College and then the College of Southern Nevada to face Salt Lake Community College in the Region 18 Championship.

(2) CSI 11, (5) Snow College 2: We pick this one up in the bottom of the second, tied at one.

Brynne Tolley up to bat, she singles to right field, while Cortney Rhees scores putting CSI up 2-1.

Then Maya Williams hit by a pitch, Gracie Walters scores, it’s 3-1 in favor of CSI.

4-1 until Payton Hammond rips a line drive into right field, takes second on an errant throw, while Williams and Sidney Eyre score, the Golden Eagles’ lead has ballooned to 6-1.

And they’re not done.

The Golden Eagles produce a nine-run second inning, giving Walters some breathing room in the circle.

CSI coasts to the 11-2 win in five innings.

(2) CSI 5, (3) Southern Nevada 0: They then shut out CSN, 5-0, to advance to the Region 18 championship against Salt Lake on Thursday at 12 p.m. MT.

Gracie Walters pitched four scoreless innings, giving up just four hits with three strikeouts.

The winner moves onto the national tournament in Yuma, Arizona.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

