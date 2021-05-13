Differing views emerge on Idaho legislative session outcome

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican and Democratic lawmakers are offering starkly different views on the results of Idaho’s longest ever legislative session.

Republican leaders in the House on Thursday morning touted legislation on transportation and infrastructure funding, income and property tax relief and education investments.

Democratic leaders say the tax breaks mainly benefit the wealthy and that the education investments still left Idaho in last place in the U.S. for student spending.

The session ended late Wednesday after 122 days, with the Senate adjourning but the House recessing so it can call the Legislature back to Boise.

The full implications of technically remaining in session are not fully clear.

