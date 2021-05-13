Advertisement

Differing views emerge on Idaho legislative session outcome

The Idaho House of Representatives works late into the evening at the Statehouse in Boise,...
The Idaho House of Representatives works late into the evening at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho, on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, before finishing the state's longest Legislative session at 122 days. Republican lawmakers say the session resulted in significant income and property tax breaks, but Democratic lawmakers say they mainly benefit the wealthy. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)(Keith Ridler | AP)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 2:36 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican and Democratic lawmakers are offering starkly different views on the results of Idaho’s longest ever legislative session.

Republican leaders in the House on Thursday morning touted legislation on transportation and infrastructure funding, income and property tax relief and education investments.

Democratic leaders say the tax breaks mainly benefit the wealthy and that the education investments still left Idaho in last place in the U.S. for student spending.

The session ended late Wednesday after 122 days, with the Senate adjourning but the House recessing so it can call the Legislature back to Boise.

The full implications of technically remaining in session are not fully clear.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

