Advertisement

Filer beats Gooding again to claim SCIC title

The two seed climbs out of the loser’s bracket to win conference championship
By Jack Schemmel
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 12:45 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After losing their first game of the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference softball tournament, Filer beat Gooding for the second night in a row Wednesday to claim the conference and automatic bid to the state tournament.

Filer 7, Gooding 6

Gooding led most of the game, taking a 4-2 lead into the sixth inning. Filer tacked on one run in the sixth to make it a one run game.

In the top seventh, the Wildcats scored four runs to take a 7-4 lead over the Senators.

Gooding scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh, but McCarty Stoddard sealed the deal on the mound.

Filer is headed to the state tournament, while Gooding will play in a state play-in game Saturday at 1 p.m. at OK Ward Field in Pocatello.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody, 3 injured after active shooter incident at Rigby Middle School
Police tape marks a line outside Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier...
Girl shoots 3 at Idaho middle school; teacher disarms her
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office
Idaho Falls man shot dead after argument
Nine vehicles involved in fiery crash along I-84; one person has life-threatening injuries...
ISP investigating crash involving 9 vehicles on I-84 in Boise
A student is in custody after an Idaho middle school shooting that injured three.
Sheriff: Girl shoots 3 at Idaho school; teacher disarms her

Latest News

The Twin Falls tennis teams win both of the district championships.
Twin Falls tennis teams win district championships
The Twin Falls tennis teams won the district championship.
District Tennis
CSI escapes elimination to meet Salt Lake in the Region 18 Championship
Track and Field
400 meter runners book tickets to district finals