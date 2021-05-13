Filer beats Gooding again to claim SCIC title

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After losing their first game of the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference softball tournament, Filer beat Gooding for the second night in a row Wednesday to claim the conference and automatic bid to the state tournament.

Filer 7, Gooding 6

Gooding led most of the game, taking a 4-2 lead into the sixth inning. Filer tacked on one run in the sixth to make it a one run game.

In the top seventh, the Wildcats scored four runs to take a 7-4 lead over the Senators.

Gooding scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh, but McCarty Stoddard sealed the deal on the mound.

Filer is headed to the state tournament, while Gooding will play in a state play-in game Saturday at 1 p.m. at OK Ward Field in Pocatello.

