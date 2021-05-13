Gov. Little announces $1,000 hazard pay bonuses for Idaho State Police

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Gov. Brad Little in a press release on Thursday announced $1,000 “Defend the Police” bonuses for Idaho State Police personnel.

“Idaho truly is a state that ‘backs the blue.’ While other places seek to ‘defund the police,’ here in Idaho we are defending the police! Our men and women in law enforcement put their lives on the line every day to serve and protect us,” Little said.

The bonuses will go to more than 360 commissioned officers and regional communications center personnel working for ISP.

“The new $1,000 ‘Defend the Police’ payments are one small way we can recognize their courage and sacrifice, especially during the pandemic. I encourage all Idahoans to thank a police officer this week, and throughout the year,” Little said.

