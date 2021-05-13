Advertisement

Idaho death row inmate asks Supreme Court to stop execution

Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr.
Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr.(KMVT)
By REBECCA BOONE
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 2:40 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man scheduled for execution in three weeks is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the state from moving forward with his lethal injection while it reviews his case.

Attorneys for Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr. filed the request on Thursday, asking the nation’s highest court to review whether he would have been convicted if jurors had known about a secret meeting between court officials and attorneys for a co-defendant who later testified against Pizzuto.

The request is likely a long shot — it’s exceedingly rare for the Supreme Court to agree to consider an “extraordinary writ of habeas corpus” like the one filed in Pizzuto’s case.

