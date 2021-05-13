Idaho schools work to eliminate digital divide

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Last year, the Idaho State Board of Education estimated through an informal survey 180,000 students did not have access to a device or internet connectivity.

“We feel like we’ve closed that divide from 180,000 down to about 40 maybe 30,000, so we still have a need out there,” said Mike Keckler, communications director with the Idaho State Board of Education

School districts, like the Cassia County School District, know more still needs to be done.

“Even among staff we have probably 7-10% that do not have internet in their home and then among the population as a whole it’s a little bit higher than that,” said Fiscal Manager with the Cassia County School District Chris James.

Cassia has been able to use federal funds to have wireless access devices available for students. There are also connective spots in Burley. Even in schools themselves, officials say bandwidth is getting better.

“We’ve had very little complaints on getting kicked off the WI-FI or not having a class-full be able to get on,” said Kim Razee, with the IT Department at the Cassia County School District.

The school district of about 5600 students has had a one-to-one device to student ratio over the past couple of years.

Starting next year, high school students will be able to take technology home with them.

“The exciting thing next year is that all of our incoming freshmen will get a brand new Chromebook that will be theirs to keep throughout their high school career and at the time they graduate they can take that device with them,” James said.

If you do not have broadband access at home, you may qualify for an FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit program. For more information, click here.

