Lawsuit dropped in alleged Idaho doctor-patient insemination

By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 1:33 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — The case against a retired Idaho gynecologist accused of using his sperm to inseminate a patient seeking fertility treatments have been dismissed.

Sally Ashby and Howard Fowler sued Dr. Gerald Mortimer in 2018 after their daughter learned through genetic testing that he was her biological father.

The lawsuit alleged Mortimer secretly used his own sperm in the procedure against the couple’s wishes to use a college student.

The Post Register newspaper reported that court documents show Mortimer initially denied the allegations but then admitted using his sperm with patients.

Lawyers for Mortimer and the couple did not comment on the reason for the lawsuit dismissal.

