St. Luke’s opening up Pfizer vaccine appointments to individuals 12 and up

Pfizer is the first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for children 12 and up.
By Jack Schemmel
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:05 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine for 12-to-15 year-olds earlier in the week, the CDC approved the vaccine for the age group Wednesday afternoon.

This is the first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for children 12 and up.

The St. Luke’s Health System will be allowing parents to start scheduling appointments Thursday morning.

Walk-ins are an option at St. Luke’s Pfizer vaccine sites as well.

St. Luke’s Children’s Medical Director Dr. Kenny Bramwell says parents scheduling vaccines should make sure no other vaccinations are scheduled two weeks before or after a shot.

“Maybe it’s time to get a DTaP update or an HPV or a Meningococcus vaccine if your a junior high school student, you’ll need to keep that in mind,” Bramwell said.

Bramwell says the next groups to be considered by Pfizer are ages 5 through 11. Next comes 2-to-4-year-olds and then 6 months through 24 months.

Researchers say side effects of fever were slightly more common in adolescents than older teens and adults, but well-tolerated overall.

