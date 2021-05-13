Twin Falls celebrates inaugural flight from Denver with special ceremony

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The wait is finally over, as Magic Valley residents can now take a direct flight to Denver. A special event at the Magic Valley Regional Airport Wednesday was held to celebrate the new flight connection.

Back in February the Twin Falls City Council unanimously approved a transportation service agreement with SkyWest Airlines to establish a daily roundtrip United Airlines connection between Magic Valley Regional Airport and Denver International Airport.

On Wednesday afternoon, a commencement ceremony was held to celebrate the inaugural flight with a ribbon-cutting event and a list of speakers talking about how long they have waited for this occasion and what the flight is going to bring to Twin Falls.

More than 30 passengers were on Wednesday’s arrival from Denver, and Freddy Lemmo of SkyWest Airlines said that was a good sign.

“Usually for these inaugural events we don’t get this many people. We are excited to see the great turnout from the people in Denver and Twin Falls,” Lemmo said.

One passenger told KMVT News he took the flight because he is relocating to Twin Falls for work. He was shocked there is now a direct flight between the two cities.

“It was kinda surprising. I didn’t think I was going to be able to. I thought I was going to have to drive a day and six hours,” said passenger Steve Dembecki.

Another passenger said he took the flight for outdoor fun. He is planning on taking a base jumping course at the Perrine Bridge

The airport now has two connections. The other is a direct flight to Salt Lake City. Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Shawn Barigar said he anticipates the new flight will help grow the local tourist industry and economy.

“These new flights really do give Southern Idaho great easy access to a unique array of travel destinations whether that is for business or pleasure,” Barigar said.

Twin Falls resident Jim O’Donnell, who attended the ceremony and is an avid traveler, stated he plans on utilizing the connection because the Denver hub has access to more than 200 destinations.

“It opens up doors for me if I want to head east because there are many more connections in Denver than Salt Lake,” O’Donnell said.

The connection from Twin Falls to Denver operates seven days a week. Flights depart Denver at 11:45 am and arrive in Twin Falls at 1:45 pm. Flights depart Twin Falls at 2:15 pm and arrive in Denver at 4:10 pm.

The cost of the additional connection is being supported by a $900,000 grant offer from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program the council accepted in July to offset any risk and $152,000 of local matching funds to help market the new service. The latter portion is made up of $50,000 co-funded by the county and city and $102,000 from local businesses through the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.

The service is scheduled to last until May 11, 2023 or until all subsidy funds have been exhausted, whichever comes first. SkyWest intends for this service to last beyond the term of the agreement, however.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.