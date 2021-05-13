Twin Falls tennis teams win district championships

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls won both of the team championships on Wednesday.

GIRLS SINGLES

Twin Falls’ Isabella Roberts beat Sadie Cook of Burley in girls singles by the final of 6-3, 6-0.

For third place, Maddox Nickum defeated Meg Keating.

GIRLS DOUBLES

Canyon Ridge’s Frances and Madeleine Roberts looked tough early on, but Wood River’s Penelope Weeks and Jessica Popke overcame a 3-6 loss in the first set, to win 7-5, 6-1.

The combination of Traveller and Kenadee Egbert won third place for the Bruins, by the final scores of 6-3, 6-0.

BOYS SINGLES

Wood River’s Gus Sabina looked every bit the district champion, defeating Burley’s Moritz Von Nitzsch, 6-2, 6-0.

It was a Bruin battle between Noah Cox and Noah Pitts for third place and Cox took the match.

BOYS DOUBLES

Twin Falls’ Kyler Western and Kurtis Christensen defeated Wood River’s John Chen and Jake Simon by the final scores of 7-6 (11-9), 6-2.

Wood River’s Garin Beste and Simon Weekes defeated Twin Falls’ Carson Broadbent and Alexander Coates for third place by the final scores of 6-2, 6-3.

MIXED DOUBLES

Twin Falls’ Joshua Mix and Isabel Manning beat Canyon Ridge’s Asher Alexander and Meagan Peacock, 6-7, 6-3, 6-2 for the championship.

