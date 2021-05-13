Advertisement

Twin Falls tennis teams win district championships

By Brittany Cooper
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 2:00 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls won both of the team championships on Wednesday.

GIRLS SINGLES

Twin Falls’ Isabella Roberts beat Sadie Cook of Burley in girls singles by the final of 6-3, 6-0.

For third place, Maddox Nickum defeated Meg Keating.

GIRLS DOUBLES

Canyon Ridge’s Frances and Madeleine Roberts looked tough early on, but Wood River’s Penelope Weeks and Jessica Popke overcame a 3-6 loss in the first set, to win 7-5, 6-1.

The combination of Traveller and Kenadee Egbert won third place for the Bruins, by the final scores of 6-3, 6-0.

BOYS SINGLES

Wood River’s Gus Sabina looked every bit the district champion, defeating Burley’s Moritz Von Nitzsch, 6-2, 6-0.

It was a Bruin battle between Noah Cox and Noah Pitts for third place and Cox took the match.

BOYS DOUBLES

Twin Falls’ Kyler Western and Kurtis Christensen defeated Wood River’s John Chen and Jake Simon by the final scores of 7-6 (11-9), 6-2.

Wood River’s Garin Beste and Simon Weekes defeated Twin Falls’ Carson Broadbent and Alexander Coates for third place by the final scores of 6-2, 6-3.

MIXED DOUBLES

Twin Falls’ Joshua Mix and Isabel Manning beat Canyon Ridge’s Asher Alexander and Meagan Peacock, 6-7, 6-3, 6-2 for the championship.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody, 3 injured after active shooter incident at Rigby Middle School
Police tape marks a line outside Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier...
Girl shoots 3 at Idaho middle school; teacher disarms her
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office
Idaho Falls man shot dead after argument
Nine vehicles involved in fiery crash along I-84; one person has life-threatening injuries...
ISP investigating crash involving 9 vehicles on I-84 in Boise
A student is in custody after an Idaho middle school shooting that injured three.
Sheriff: Girl shoots 3 at Idaho school; teacher disarms her

Latest News

The Twin Falls tennis teams won the district championship.
District Tennis
CSI escapes elimination to meet Salt Lake in the Region 18 Championship
The two seed climbs out of the loser’s bracket to win conference championship
Filer beats Gooding again to claim SCIC title
Track and Field
400 meter runners book tickets to district finals