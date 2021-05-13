Advertisement

Unusual Idaho legislative session ends in uncharted ground(KMVT)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 9:05 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The longest ever Idaho legislative session has been filled with unusual events and ended in the uncharted ground shortly before midnight Wednesday.

The Idaho Senate voted to officially adjourn while the House voted to only recess. Republican Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon says that means the House could potentially call itself back into session this year and force the Senate to return as well.

The Republican-dominated Legislature has been in a months-long battle with Republican Gov. Brad Little over balance of power issues involving coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

The session included a two-week break when COVID-19 sickened six House members, and a freshman Republican lawmaker resigned amid rape allegations.

