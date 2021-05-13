Washington governor: State on track to fully reopen June 30

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says that the state is on track to fully reopen its economy by June 30.

And a full reopening could happen even sooner if 70% or more of residents over age 16 have gotten at least one dose of vaccine by then.

Next Tuesday, the four counties that are currently in the more restrictive second phase of the state’s current reopening plan will join the 35 other counties that are in Phase 3. In Phase 3, restaurants, bars and gyms can operate at 50% indoor capacity.

At Phase 2, that has been reduced to 25%. Inslee said that the state will stay at 50% capacity for most indoor activities until it moves to full capacity at the end of the June.

