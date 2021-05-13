Advertisement

Washington governor: State on track to fully reopen June 30

Masked and unmasked pedestrians walk Tuesday, April 27, 2021, near the Capitol in Olympia, Wash.
Masked and unmasked pedestrians walk Tuesday, April 27, 2021, near the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its guidelines Tuesday on the wearing of masks outdoors, saying fully vaccinated Americans don't need to cover their faces anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)(Ted S. Warren | AP)
By RACHEL LA CORTE
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:05 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says that the state is on track to fully reopen its economy by June 30.

And a full reopening could happen even sooner if 70% or more of residents over age 16 have gotten at least one dose of vaccine by then.

Next Tuesday, the four counties that are currently in the more restrictive second phase of the state’s current reopening plan will join the 35 other counties that are in Phase 3. In Phase 3, restaurants, bars and gyms can operate at 50% indoor capacity.

At Phase 2, that has been reduced to 25%. Inslee said that the state will stay at 50% capacity for most indoor activities until it moves to full capacity at the end of the June.

