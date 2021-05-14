Advertisement

After reappearing in Montana range, grizzly killed over cows

FILE - In this July 6, 2011, file photo, a grizzly bear roams near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone...
FILE - In this July 6, 2011, file photo, a grizzly bear roams near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone National Park, Wy. An attack by a female and her more than 1-year-old cub in the Teton Wilderness east of Grand Teton National Park happened in an area where Wyoming officials are trying to persuade a judge to allow grizzlies to be legally hunted. (AP Photo/Jim Urquhart,File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:20 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife officials in central Montana have killed the first confirmed grizzly bear in modern times in the Big Snowy Mountains south of Lewistown.

The 447-pound male bear had been photographed eating a dead cow in late April by a remote camera set up by a landowner. Traps for the grizzly were set over the weekend after a second cow carcass was discovered. Wildlife workers found evidence the bear had killed both cows.

The grizzly, believed to be between 4 and 6 years old, was euthanized Wednesday. Most grizzly bears were wiped out early last century by hunting and trapping.

