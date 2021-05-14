Buhl man dies in car crash on Golf Course Road

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Buhl man is dead following a fatal crash in Jerome.

Idaho State Police say the crash happened around 2 p.m. on Golf Course Road.

24-year old Maurilo Tobias was attempting to pass in a no passing zone, when he hit an SUV head on. That driver, 34-year old Kassandra Smith of Bliss was sent to the hospital.

Tobias died at the scene.

Both drivers wore their seatbelts, according to police.

The crash caused the road to be fully blocked for three hours.

