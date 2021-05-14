CSI Baseball upsets College of Southern Nevada in the Region 18 Tournament

HENDERSON, Nevada (KMVT/KSVT) — The No. 3 seed College of Southern Idaho defeated No. 2 College of Southern Nevada, 5-4.

It took the Golden Eagles until the fourth inning, but they finally scored. Tate Gambill scored the first run after the Bruins made an errant throw.

Crew Robinson got home on a wild pitch.

Twin Falls High School alum Magnum Hofstetter singled down the left field line, scoring Zach Petersen.

The Coyotes answered with two runs of their own.

John-Howard Bobo doubled to right center, scoring Jacob Godman and Justin Olson.

Then in the fifth inning, Andrew Gregersen singled to right field, with Robinson and Gambill scoring.

In the bottom of the fifth, Olson hit a solo shot to right center.

CSN made things interesting, down two, Colby Smith grounded out to second, while Pomai Kim scored.

Tyler Curtis pitched 1.2 innings, earning the save.

CSI now faces Salt Lake on Friday at 1 p.m. MT in the winner’s bracket at the College of Southern Nevada in Henderson, Nevada.

The college also featured 10 on the Region 18 list.

REGION 18 HONOREES:

First Team

Jake Dahle

Crew Robinson

Second Team

Andrew Baughn

Magnum Hofstetter

Tate Gambill

Andrew Gergersen

Honorable Mention

Zack Petersen

Morgan Albrecht

Briggs Newman

Zach Schmidt

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.