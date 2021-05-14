CSI ends season following loss in Region 18 Championship

HENDERSON, Nevada (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho softball team staved off elimination to meet up with No. 1 ranked Salt Lake Community College in the Region 18 championship.

Salt Lake entered this game with a 50-2 record, but one of those losses happened to be at the hands of CSI.

However, CSI was behind early.

SLCC scored in the first inning and never looked back, winning 8-0. Gracie Walters pitched two full innings, before being replaced by Jessica Touchard in the third. Walters took the loss, giving up five runs, three of those earned. Touchard had two of the runs against her. Siera Horton went the final four innings, striking out five, giving up one run.

Nya Laing pitched a complete game for the Bruins, striking out six.

Sophia Stoddard was 2/3 for CSI.

CSI finished its season with a 35-25 record and a second place finish in both the conference and Region 18 Tournament.

Video courtesy of: Coyote Sports Network

REGION 18 HONOREES:

First Team

Siera Horton

Sophia Stoddard

Second Team

Gracie Walters

Maya Williams

Maizie Clark

Cortney Rhees

Caitlin Turner

Jessica Touchard

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.