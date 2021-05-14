Advertisement

CSI ends season following loss in Region 18 Championship

Golden Eagles fall 8-0 to top-ranked Salt Lake Community College
By Brittany Cooper
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 12:56 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Nevada (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho softball team staved off elimination to meet up with No. 1 ranked Salt Lake Community College in the Region 18 championship.

Salt Lake entered this game with a 50-2 record, but one of those losses happened to be at the hands of CSI.

However, CSI was behind early.

SLCC scored in the first inning and never looked back, winning 8-0. Gracie Walters pitched two full innings, before being replaced by Jessica Touchard in the third. Walters took the loss, giving up five runs, three of those earned. Touchard had two of the runs against her. Siera Horton went the final four innings, striking out five, giving up one run.

Nya Laing pitched a complete game for the Bruins, striking out six.

Sophia Stoddard was 2/3 for CSI.

CSI finished its season with a 35-25 record and a second place finish in both the conference and Region 18 Tournament.

Video courtesy of: Coyote Sports Network

REGION 18 HONOREES:

First Team

Siera Horton

Sophia Stoddard

Second Team

Gracie Walters

Maya Williams

Maizie Clark

Cortney Rhees

Caitlin Turner

Jessica Touchard

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody, 3 injured after active shooter incident at Rigby Middle School
Police tape marks a line outside Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier...
Girl shoots 3 at Idaho middle school; teacher disarms her
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office
Idaho Falls man shot dead after argument
Nine vehicles involved in fiery crash along I-84; one person has life-threatening injuries...
ISP investigating crash involving 9 vehicles on I-84 in Boise
A student is in custody after an Idaho middle school shooting that injured three.
Sheriff: Girl shoots 3 at Idaho school; teacher disarms her

Latest News

Salt Lake's Nya Laing stifled the Golden Eagle batters.
CSI falls in Region 18 Championship
The Twin Falls tennis teams win both of the district championships.
Twin Falls tennis teams win district championships
The Twin Falls tennis teams won the district championship.
District Tennis
CSI escapes elimination to meet Salt Lake in the Region 18 Championship