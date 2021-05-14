Fit and Well Idaho: The importance of wearing a helmet

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For this week’s Fit and Well Idaho Report, St. Luke’s Magic Valley is reminding parents and children about bike safety.

While riding a bicycle is good exercise for children, it could also be dangerous.

Parents need to make sure the bike is the right size for their children.

If the bike is too small or too large, they have a higher chance of falling off.

Every child needs a helmet that fits them.

All of the accidents where a child gets injured, that child was not wearing a helmet, one St. Luke’s pediatrician says.

“If they wear them for long enough, and if parents make sure they wear them every time, for a long enough amount of time, then they will begin to develop a helmet wearing habit, and you won’t need to remind them, and they will always put their helmet on their own,” said Andrew Monson, a pediatrician.

Monson says helmets need to be worn when riding a bike, an ATV, a dirt bike, or even a hoverboard.

