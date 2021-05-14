Advertisement

Forest Service delays logging project near Yellowstone park

Forest Service delays logging project near Yellowstone park
Forest Service delays logging project near Yellowstone park(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 1:42 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has delayed a proposed logging project just outside the boundaries of Yellowstone National Park that was meant to reduce the risk of fire and improve forest health.

Opponents argued it would harm habitat for grizzly bears and other wildlife and destroy the view for people hiking the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail.

The project called for scattered clearcuts and thinning to slow the spread of wildfire. Conservation groups filed a legal challenge to the project in April.

On Thursday, the Custer Gallatin National Forest said it would delay the project until its new forest management plan is completed.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office
Idaho Falls man shot dead after argument
Nine vehicles involved in fiery crash along I-84; one person has life-threatening injuries...
ISP investigating crash involving 9 vehicles on I-84 in Boise
N. Idaho woman Corina Larabee 36 years old accused of DUI, causing life-threatening injuries...
N. Idaho women arrested on DUI charges leaving one with life-threatening injuries
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 photo, Idaho Gov.-elect Brad Little answers a reporter's question...
Gov. Little says “It’s time to get back to work”
Buhl man dies in car crash on Golf Course Road

Latest News

Boise man gets 30 years for soliciting the murder, kidnapping of child he sexually abused....
Man accused in plot to kill young sex abuse victim sentenced
Idaho man killed by falling ice in Alaska national park
Idaho man killed by falling ice in Alaska national park
Since 2019 the Southern Idaho Reptile Rescue has helped re-home more than 500 animals.
Local reptile animal rescue is looking to bring a zoo to the Magic Valley
FILE - In this July 6, 2011, file photo, a grizzly bear roams near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone...
After reappearing in Montana range, grizzly killed over cows