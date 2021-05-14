Advertisement

Governor: House recess will cause Idaho government problems

Idaho State Capitol building in Boise (Source: KMVT)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:32 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says the state House’s decision to recess rather than officially adjourn like the Senate did will create major dysfunction in state government.

Little said Thursday that implementation of administrative rules is going to be among the problems.

The arcane but important rules involve everything from licensing critical care nurses to environmental protections to hunting and fishing tags.

Alex Adams, Little’s budget chief, said all those rules expire June 30 because the Legislature hasn’t extended them. That means time-and resource-consuming public hearings will be needed to keep the rules in place.

Little can only call the Legislature back in session if both chambers adjourned.

