House Bill 362 signed by Governor Little

The bill redirects $80 million from the state’s general fund into the existing budget for transportation infrastructure projects.
By Zach Bruhl
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:04 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little signed House Bill 362, a sustainable transportation funding solution, into law earlier this week.

This redirection of funds means that the increased budget is possible without any increase in taxes or fees for the 2022 fiscal year.

“We’ll be able to do these big projects. We’ll be able to bid for them efficiently. We’ll be able to plan for them more efficiently. If we need, we can match federal dollars,” says Gov. Little. “It’s just the right thing to do. It’s somewhat similar to what we did with GARVEE except in this one, we paid for it and it’s not going to be taken out of maintenance and other critical needs.”

With Idaho being the fourth-fastest growing state according to data in the 2020 census, this redistribution of funding will help Idaho’s infrastructure system keep up with rapid growth trends.

This bill passed with bipartisan support. Not one member of the House nor the Senate voted against this increase in budget. However, there were three absences in the House.

