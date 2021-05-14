Advertisement

How the COVID-19 ‘recovered’ cases are calculated

A vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT has received several calls and emails, wondering why state COVID-19 numbers don’t seem to add up.

Putting you first KMVT spoke to the Department of Health and Welfare about the problem.

The number of people who have COVID-19 versus the number of people who have recovered is a lot larger, and many have wondered why.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says recovered cases are calculated as any person who has not died 30 days after their symptoms started.

People who are positive for COVID-19 but asymptomatic are not counted.

Basically, you can’t recover from an illness if you are never sick.

However, Health and Welfare does provide the number of those reported as asymptomatic on their website.

It’s important to note, there are also discrepancies as officials say they can’t give results for individuals who refuse to give information.

That’s why they call it “estimated recovered”

When it comes to the weekend, Doctor Kathryn Turner says you will notice the number doesn’t fluctuate as much, because there are very few investigations being done.

“As they are doing investigations, they are asking about symptom onset date, so there is a delay from when we get a case reported, and when they are considered recovered, but on average, it’s about 30 days,” said Doctor Kathryn Turner.

Those who do not have symptoms, but do test positive for COVID-19 are in another category, not under the estimated recovered tab.

