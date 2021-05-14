Idaho lags behind Nation for COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — While the vaccine rollout continues around the country and the CDC now says those fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks in most situations, Idaho is still lagging in the number of people getting vaccinated.

Nationally 57.6% of the population over the age of 16 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and in Idaho, only 44.8% have received at least one shot. The 65 and older population also falls behind where the national percentage of that age group with at least one shot is 84% compared to Idaho at 73.8%.

The South Central Health District says the demand for vaccines in the Gem state is just not there like it was when the vaccines first became available. The health district told us it was about two weeks ago that the South Central District ordered their last full allotment of about 5,000 doses of Moderna and Pfizer combined.

“What we did is started to ask the state to send less so that doses wouldn’t be wasted,” said Brianna Bodily, a spokesperson with the South Central Health District. “Now we’re still receiving the full amount of the J and J, which is a couple hundred doses a week. But Moderna and Pfizer, we’re receiving less than we did before, about half of what we did before.”

The health district says parents often don’t get their child a flu shot until the flu season has started and they don’t want that trend to continue next school year with COVID-19 vaccines.

