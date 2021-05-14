Idaho legislators react to this years session

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Bills about critical race theory, school funding, wolves, tax cuts, and more dominated the Idaho legislature this year.

As one might imagine, opinions were different about the session across the aisle.

“I’m really am so frustrated and disappointed at this session, it’s been described at length by many as the worst session in history,” said House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel (D-District 18).

One of Rep. Rubel’s big concerns is House Bill 380, which is a tax cut and tax rebate.

“Just about all of the money went to the people at the top, if you’re in the top one percent of the income you got about a $10,000 tax cut,” Rubel said. “If you were in the lower 20% of income, like the people who really need it, you got maybe 50 bucks”

But for Speaker of the House Scott Bedke (R-Oakley), House Bill 380 and House Bill 389 (a property tax relief bill) were some of the major things to look back on.

“What we can all be proud of is that we have ongoing tax relief for Idahoans, both in income tax and property tax and we’ve invested in our road system in a way we never have before,” Bedke said.

Part of that transportation investment is House Bill 362, which will give $80 million a year to road projects.

While the Senate has adjourned for the year, the House is just in recess.

“What we have done is left our foot in the door in case something comes up that we have not anticipated later this summer, something like last summer,” Bedke said.

