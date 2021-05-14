Advertisement

Idaho legislators react to this years session

“I’m really am so frustrated and disappointed at this session”
By Jack Schemmel
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:22 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Bills about critical race theory, school funding, wolves, tax cuts, and more dominated the Idaho legislature this year.

As one might imagine, opinions were different about the session across the aisle.

“I’m really am so frustrated and disappointed at this session, it’s been described at length by many as the worst session in history,” said House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel (D-District 18).

One of Rep. Rubel’s big concerns is House Bill 380, which is a tax cut and tax rebate.

“Just about all of the money went to the people at the top, if you’re in the top one percent of the income you got about a $10,000 tax cut,” Rubel said. “If you were in the lower 20% of income, like the people who really need it, you got maybe 50 bucks”

But for Speaker of the House Scott Bedke (R-Oakley), House Bill 380 and House Bill 389 (a property tax relief bill) were some of the major things to look back on.

“What we can all be proud of is that we have ongoing tax relief for Idahoans, both in income tax and property tax and we’ve invested in our road system in a way we never have before,” Bedke said.

Part of that transportation investment is House Bill 362, which will give $80 million a year to road projects.

While the Senate has adjourned for the year, the House is just in recess.

“What we have done is left our foot in the door in case something comes up that we have not anticipated later this summer, something like last summer,” Bedke said.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office
Idaho Falls man shot dead after argument
Nine vehicles involved in fiery crash along I-84; one person has life-threatening injuries...
ISP investigating crash involving 9 vehicles on I-84 in Boise
N. Idaho woman Corina Larabee 36 years old accused of DUI, causing life-threatening injuries...
N. Idaho women arrested on DUI charges leaving one with life-threatening injuries
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 photo, Idaho Gov.-elect Brad Little answers a reporter's question...
Gov. Little says “It’s time to get back to work”
Buhl man dies in car crash on Golf Course Road

Latest News

Idaho lags behind Nation for the amount of COVID-19 vaccines administered
Idaho lags behind Nation for COVID-19 vaccine doses administered
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2018, file photo, provided by the National Park Service, a 4-year-old...
Scientists urge restoration of federal gray wolf protections
Keller Williams was able to build 45 beds for Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
In honor of ‘Red Day’ local Keller Williams offices build 45 beds for kids in need
ITD is looking for the public's comments on expanding a portion of Highway 93.
ITD looks for public comment on Highway 93 expansion