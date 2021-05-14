Advertisement

Idaho man killed by falling ice in Alaska national park

By MARK THIESSEN
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 12:28 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A climber was killed and another injured when they were hit by a falling block of glacier ice in Alaska’s Denali National Park and Preserve.

The hanging serac dislodged from a peak off the West Fork of the Ruth Glacier and hit the two men.

A park spokesperson says the accident happened as the two were hiking peaks on the southern flank of Denali, the continent’s tallest mountain.

The ice hit them Thursday as they began to climb the west face of Reality Ridge. A 31-year-old man from Logan, Utah, was knocked unconscious. When he woke up, he found his climbing partner dead.

The dead man has been identified as a 32-year-old man from Rigby, Idaho.

