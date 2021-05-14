In honor of ‘Red Day’ local Keller Williams offices build 45 beds for kids in need

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Once a year, every Keller Williams office throughout the country shuts down and spends the day volunteering within their communities, they call it ‘Red Day.’

On Thursday, Keller Williams offices in Southern Idaho volunteered with Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

“Keller Williams Red Day, it’s a global day, Keller Williams offices all throughout the world close, no work, and we do something to give back to the communities that have supported us,” said Lynn Ellis a real estate agent.

Joining forces with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, they were able to build 45 beds for children in the Magic Valley who are in need of a place to rest their heads.

“We do something different every year to help the community,” said Nicole Gabiola, a real estate agent.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace says, during the pandemic, they were not able to hold build days to make beds for children, but now people are able to volunteer again, and applications for more beds are being received.

“We just like to give back to the community who supports us, so our business is real estate, helping people buy homes or sell homes, so we just want to give back to the community that has been so generous to us,” said Ellis.

One volunteer says it’s all about changing lives.

“6 years ago I had the opportunity to deliver a bed with Luke and to see the excitement in these kids faces who have never had a bed before, it humbled me in a lot of ways to think that there are kids in our community who are sleeping on the floor, so I want to do my part to give back and help those kids have beds to sleep in,” said David Anderson who volunteers with Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

