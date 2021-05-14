Advertisement

ITD looks for public comment on Highway 93 expansion

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:08 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department is looking for comments and opinions on expanding a portion of Highway 93.

For the past few years, the Idaho Transportation Department has been working on expanding Highway 93 in Jerome County.

The project totals 6 miles, but it has been broken up into phases.

Last summer, they expanded Highway 93 near 200 South Road, and next summer they will expand near 100 South Road.

In the summer of 2024, they will complete the project and expand Highway 93 near 300 South.

The public is encouraged to share their comments and thoughts on this before June 4.

“The reasoning for the widening through this entire corridor, is both safety and capacity,” said Nathan Jerke, the project manager. “Trying to improve the safety at all the intersections and all the access points along this busy roadway, as well as capacity, trying to improve the number of vehicles that can travel up and down this roadway.”

Jerke says they see an average of 10,000 vehicles every day throughout that stretch of roadway.

To comment:

Email: Nathan.Jerke@itd.idaho.gov

Online: itdprojects.org/projects/us-93-300-south-road

Mail: Idaho Transportation Department Attn: Nathan Jerke 216 South Date Street Shoshone, ID 83352\

For more information on the project, visit their website.

