Local reptile animal rescue is looking to bring a zoo to the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A local non-profit organization is looking to bring a new exotic animal experience to the Magic Valley, and the group wants to go from rescuing animals to teaching people how to appreciate them more

Joshua Dowding lives in the Magic Valley area but from the animals, on his property, one would think he lives somewhere exotic. He has everything from a 70 pound African Spurred Tortoise, to a 9 foot- long Reticulated Python.

He has a great love and knowledge of these animals but Dowding doesn’t necessarily collect them for fun, He is the director of the Southern Idaho Reptile Rescue. Many of the animals the organization rescues started out as people’s pets but unfortunately, they became too big for their owners to handle.

“We get calls from people who will bring in an animal, and unfortunately they purchased the animal under misinformation,” said Dowding “They (tortoises) eventually end up getting that big, and they are powerful. They can be territorial, and they will rearrange the furniture in your house, so we get calls from people saying, “He has broken my fence down five times. Please come get him.”

It is pretty common for someone not to understand the nature of the animal they are buying before taking it home Dowding said.

Local animal rescues in the Magic Valley area don’t have the resources to care for reptiles,- so many of them, including Fish and Game, partner with Southern Idaho Reptile Rescue to care for the animals until they can find a suitable home for them.

“The amount of space and specific care that goes into reptiles, it is just not feasible for most shelters to take that on,” Dowding said.

He also said some reptiles require live food and special lighting, which is not the case with dogs and cats.

The rescue currently has about 75 to 80 animals in their care, and they work with local fosters too. Since 2019 the Southern Idaho Reptile Rescue has helped re-home more than 500 animals. Now they are looking to bring something new to the area, a Zoological Center.

“So we would really like to see something like that open up in our area because there are just no resources,” Dowding said. “Because if you want to see animals on exhibit or encounter them you have to go to Bosie, Pocatello, or farther up in Idaho Falls .”

The rescue sometimes holds events at local elementary schools and does a Show and Tell with the animals. Dowding said a few weeks ago they attended Burley Animal Days, and they had quite a few people come through.

“At the end of a three-day weekend there were 5,011 people who purchased admission and came through,” Dowding said.

He said the zoo will not be for just reptiles. It will be for all kinds of animals, including birds. The rescue would like to use the Zoological Center to help people gain education about the native ecosystem and exotic ecosystems. Attendees will also get a hands-on interaction and a feel for what the animals require, and why it’s important to keep them in captivity ethically and also conserve natural resources.,

Tyler Cole, who volunteers at the rescue, said he thinks a zoo would be a great idea because he use to hate snakes, but now that he is around them more he is kind of fond of them.

“They have personalities just like all animals. They have behavior just like dogs and cats, and they’re not as lethal as you would think they are,” Cole said.

Dowding said the Zoological Center will cost about $150,000 to start, and it will have about 40 exhibits. He is currently scouting locations and talking with local businesses about sponsoring some of the exhibits. He hopes they will be able to bring a Zoological Center to the Magic Valley area by the end of the year.

One of the locations they are looking at is the Magic Valley Mall.

