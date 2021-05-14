Minico softball punches ticket to state tournament for first time in 16 years

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico High School softball team came into the Great Basin Conference tournament seeded fifth out of sixth teams. With an improbable run to finish second place in the tournament, the team is headed to the state tournament for the first time since 2005.

Minico 13, Jerome 11 (F/8)

Minico needed to win at third-seeded Jerome in the second place game Thursday. The game went to extra innings, and the Spartans put six runs on the board in the top of the 8th. Jerome would get the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the 8th, but Amber Wickel did just enough on the mound to finish of the Tigers.

“I honestly don’t know how to feel, it’s really surreal,” Wickel said after pitching a complete game and striking out 12. “I just did it for my team.”

“This is phenomenal, these girls played their hearts out, they came from the bottom of the bracket, and now their second in the bracket,” Head Coach Todd McGhie said. “This is great, this is cool. This is the first time since 2005 that these girls have been to state, so they’ve earned every dime of it.”

Despite being 9-17 on the season, the Minico Spartans will be one of eight teams to compete in the 4A state tournament at Skyview Park in Nampa next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.