Scientists urge restoration of federal gray wolf protections

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2018, file photo, provided by the National Park Service, a 4-year-old...
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2018, file photo, provided by the National Park Service, a 4-year-old female gray wolf emerges from her cage as it is released at Isle Royale National Park in Michigan. A group of scientists urged the Biden administration Thursday, May 13, 2021, to restore legal protections for gray wolves, saying their removal earlier in the year was premature and states were allowing too many of the animals to be killed. (National Park Service via AP, File)(AP)
By JOHN FLESHER
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:39 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A group of scientists is urging the Biden administration to return gray wolves to the federal endangered species list.

In a letter Thursday, 115 wildlife conservation experts say state governments have allowed too many wolves to be killed since the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service lifted protections across most of the Lower 48 states in January.

The move was among Trump administration actions on the environment that Biden has ordered reviewed. Livestock farmers and ranchers say wolf numbers are too high.

