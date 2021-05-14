The ‘Niagara of the West’ to be seen in a whole different light

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After months of preparation, Shoshone Falls will be lit up every night from May 14. until May 31.

The Niagara of the West, Shoshone Falls, stands at 212 feet tall and 900 feet wide, and after lots of planning and work, will be lit up after dark.

“We saw that Niagara Falls did it, so we tried to figure out how they did it, months went by and we did a lot of research back and forth,” said Arnel Culum, from Visit Southern Idaho.

The tourism industry was affected greatly by COVID-19, and Visit Southern Idaho thought this was a great way to encourage people to come see the Magic Valley area.

“We want people to come here, we want people to spend money in the local economy, stay in hotels, and motels, eat at local restaurants, and support our local businesses, basically it’s great for the whole community the way I think about it,” said Culum.

Idaho Central Credit Union is sponsoring the event with Visit Southern Idaho.

The lights that are used are the same ones Niagara Falls uses.

All the lights are connected and will be timed to music nightly until May 31st.

“It’s just a great thing for the community, these are the kinds of things we like to support and be involved in, so it was a perfect match for us. We are excited to bring this to the community,” said Laura Smith from Idaho Central Credit Union.

Visit Southern Idaho says they would love to see this become a permanent part of Shoshone Falls in the future.

“That way we just flip a light switch on and this is always running, so we have Shoshone Falls at day and night, but that is in the future, way down,” said Culum.

For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.