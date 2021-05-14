Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office celebrates two of its best

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Friday morning, Twin Falls County Sheriff honored two officers who overcame numerous obstacles last year be it financial, social or pandemic-related.

The event was a timely way to cap the end of Police Appreciation Week here in the Magic Valley.

“Any time I get to come out and honor my people, especially in this day and age, you know, where it seems like the national attitude is mad at police. Any time you get a couple of guys like I have here it’s a win-win. It’s spectacular. I couldn’t be more pleased of proud of them.”

Sergeant Ken Mencl received the 2021 Marine Officer of the Year award and Deputy Matthew Radmall was selected as the 2021 Boating Safety Educator of the Year.

Radmall’s response was humble, saying he cherishes working in an area that offers his force so much respect.

“Idaho is absolutely a great place to work. But, in particular, the Magic Valley has some amazing people here who reach out and let us know how much they appreciate our efforts.”

The force is being recognized locally and statewide. Yesterday Governor Little signed a ‘Defend the Police’ initiative, showing his support for Idaho’s officers.

“It’s good to see him recognize law enforcement as a whole for the work that we do. We don’t do it for the money, we do it for the community, we do it because it’s a way of giving back, it’s a community caretaking event as well.”

Sheriff Carter says he loves seeing the support Idaho shows his officers given how hard they work.

“This whole state is fiercely protective of their police departments. In my business, it doesn’t get any better than that.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.