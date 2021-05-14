Advertisement

Woman says $26M California lottery ticket destroyed in wash

By Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 3:21 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWALK, Calif. (AP) — The winner of a $26 million California Lottery prize may have literally washed the chance of a fortune down the drain.

The winning SuperLotto Plus ticket for the Nov. 14 drawing was sold at an Arco AM/PM convenience store in the Los Angeles suburb of Norwalk. Thursday was the last day to redeem it.

Nobody did.

Store employee Esperanza Hernandez told the Whittier Daily News that a woman came in Wednesday and told workers that she had put the ticket in her pants and it was destroyed in the laundry.

The store’s manager told KTLA-TV that surveillance video showed the woman who bought the ticket, and she’s known to store workers.

A copy of the surveillance video was turned over to California Lottery officials, the manager said.

The claim will be investigated, lottery spokeswoman Cathy Johnston said.

Lottery officials say someone who believes he or she is a winner must complete a claim form. But if someone loses a ticket, they must provide evidence that they owned it, such as a photograph of the front and back of the ticket, the officials said.

The winning numbers were: 23, 36, 12, 31, 13, and the mega number of 10. The $26 million prize can be taken in annual installments or as a $19.7 million cash option.

If the prize isn’t claimed, the $19.7 million will go to California public schools.

The store that sold the ticket will receive a $130,000 bonus.

It’s uncommon for large jackpots to go unclaimed, officials said.

Four prizes of $20 million or more haven’t been claimed since 1997, including a $63 million prize from 2015, lottery spokesman Jorge De La Cruz told the Los Angeles Times.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office
Idaho Falls man shot dead after argument
Nine vehicles involved in fiery crash along I-84; one person has life-threatening injuries...
ISP investigating crash involving 9 vehicles on I-84 in Boise
Buhl man dies in car crash on Golf Course Road
N. Idaho woman Corina Larabee 36 years old accused of DUI, causing life-threatening injuries...
N. Idaho women arrested on DUI charges leaving one with life-threatening injuries
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 photo, Idaho Gov.-elect Brad Little answers a reporter's question...
Gov. Little says “It’s time to get back to work”

Latest News

A new Axios-Ipsos poll finds more Americans went out to eat last week than at any other time...
States, business sort out what new CDC mask guidance means
Target is pulling Pokemon and sports cards from its stores after a consumer was assaulted over...
Target stops selling Pokemon, sports trading cards in stores over safety concerns
There's a boom in Pokemon trading card sales.
Pokemon trading card shortages
Walmart will no longer require customers or employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks,...
Walmart drops mask requirement for vaccinated customers, employees
FILE - This Sunday, Sept. 23, 2007, file photo shows Pittsburgh Steelers' Najeh Davenport in...
Retired Black players say NFL brain-injury payouts show bias