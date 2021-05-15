1A track championships featured trials and triumphs

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Friday marked the final day of the District IV 1A district competition at Murtaugh High School.

The Carey boys and Raft River girls track teams won this year’s district championships.

These athletes are looking for a spot in next week’s state championships at Middleton High School.

There are eight in the final, but only four make it to state. The reigning state runner-up Zailee Poulson coming into the 100 meter hurdles with the lowest time of 16.62 seconds.

Unfortunately for the Hastings College signee, she trips over her hurdles and fails to qualify, a devastating moment for her.

Winning the race, and the 2021 district champion, Lyzan Gillette of Oakley, who won with a 16.60. Shayli Smith of Carey took second, with a time of 16.84 seconds.

But Poulson who last won the 300 meter hurdles at the 2019 state championships, did qualify in that event.

The boys 110 meter hurdle race was much less dramatic. You’ve heard his name before, Hunter Smith of Carey.

The senior really found his stride and moving away from the competition to finish with a time of 16.60. Ben Jones of Oakley finished second in a time of 17.48 seconds.

No doubt about that one. Congrats to the district champ!

Nine competitors began Friday’s pole vault final, but two stood out from the rest...

The previously mentioned Lyzan Gillette of Oakley and Kinley Whitmarsh from Hagerman.

In 2019, as sophomores, Whitmarsh placed third, while Gillette took fifth respectively at the state championships.

After they cleared nine feet, crews then raised the bar to 9′6″, which both of the girls cleared.

For Whitmarsh, she just set a new school record.

But only Gillette cleared 10′, tying her personal record she set last week and breaking her own school record.

She attempted 10′6″, but it didn’t work out.

“It feels really good to me to get the school record because then I’m on the board and my name can be up there for as long as no one passes it,” Gillette exclaimed. “But I hope to get another PR so I can higher that school record.”

Whitmarsh added, “it’s been a lot of practice and I definitely have a great coach, but I have to say my biggest part that went into it is trusting in God, I trusted in him, and that really helps me with my mental strength for the day which definitely changed from the last few meets I’ve gone to.”

The full unofficial results can be found here.

