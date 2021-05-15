CSI Baseball loses lead late, on brink of elimination in Region 18 Tournament

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — CSI Baseball played the upset card Thursday night against Southern Nevada and looking to do the same against No. 1 seeded Salt Lake.

Friday’s winner plays in Saturday’s Region 18 championship. The Golden Eagles are 4-6 against the Bruins this year.

No score, top of the third for CSI, two on, two out, Region 18 first-team selection Crew Robinson at the plate, he rips one into right centerfield, it looks like it’s caught, but Dalton Hodge drops it, and both of those runners now are in.

2-0 in favor of the Golden Eagles.

Same score headed into the fourth, Twin Falls High School alum Magnum Hofstetter at the plate, he finds some grass, Morgan Albrecht chugging all the way from second base and he escapes the tag.

It’s 3-0 CSI.

Then the Golden Eagles end up building a 6-0 lead in the seventh.

But the Bruins are the the Scenic West Athletic Champions for a reason.

After being down 6-0 in the seventh, the Bruins rally to score nine straight and put CSI in the losers bracket.

The Golden Eagles face the winner of the College of Southern Nevada-USU Eastern Friday at 8 p.m. MT (approximately) in a loser-out game.

The winner will meet Salt Lake on Saturday in the title game at 1 p.m. (MT).

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.