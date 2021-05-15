Advertisement

NFHS ruling opens door for Idaho High School basketball to use shot clock

The IHSAA currently does not use a shot clock
By Jack Schemmel
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 4:28 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Starting in the 2022-2023 season, the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) will allow states to implement a shot clock.

Before this week, states with shot clocks were penalized.

Idaho is one of 42 states without a shot clock. Could that change soon?

“As a coach, you think about a different brand of basketball and some changes it might bring to the game,” said Valley High School boys basketball coach Brian Hardy. “I think some excitement.”

Ryan Lundgren, former Vallivue High School Head Coach and current CSI men’s basketball assistant coach, has been pushing for a shot clock at the prep level for years.

“Every cut you make, every screen you go sprint to set, everything you do, there’s a little bit more of a sense of urgency,” Lundgren said.

One thing a shot clock would certainly change is the last couple minutes of a game.

“The last quarter, for sure, whether you want to say two minutes, five minutes left, you still have the opportunity to come back,” said Mountain View boys basketball coach Jon Nettleton.

In 2018 Nettleton, Lundgren, and a couple of other coaches worked together to put a survey out to high school coaches and administrators to see if shot clocks were a good idea. In the survey, out of 298 coaches, 206 responded. Nearly 84% were in favor of a shot clock.

Lundgren, who now coaches at the college level, laments about how a shot clock helps develop kids into better basketball players.

Nettleton agrees, and said, “We’re to the point where I feel the game needs to just improve.”

However, one of the main concerns is the payment and upkeep of a shot clock.

Clocks could cost schools thousands of dollars, and variable costs depend on if implemented at the junior varsity level as well.

Knowing this roadblock, the coaches survey in 2018 got responses from about half of the administrators at Idaho schools, and of those 72% were in favor of a clock.

Putting on his Athletic Director hat, Valley’s Hardy didn’t foresee any large issues issue with funding a clock.

“I don’t think anything should be looked at as ‘nah’ we can’t do it, we got to find a way,” Hardy said.

However, on the philosophical side of the shot clock argument, Hardy is slightly concerned about changing the rules of basketball. He wonders where changes to the game would end.

For the Idaho High School Activities Association to take action on the subject, a proposal from a school has to land on their desk.

