Advertisement

Recovery in Motion hosts inagural Mental Health Awareness Walk

“Now is the time to get together and start participating again so we can get that support.”
The inagural walk was held at Rock Creek Park
The inagural walk was held at Rock Creek Park(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 4:27 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In an effort to raise awareness for those struggling to manage mental health, especially during the pandemic, Recovery in Motion held its inaugural Mental Health Awareness Walk Saturday morning.

Volunteers and Magic Valley residents walked along Addison Avenue down into Rock Creek Park where they gathered for snacks, music and the sense of community many have been longing for.

Recovery in Motion Director John Brannen wants the event to serve as a notice to the community that their doors are open.

Brannen said he hopes the isolation brought by the pandemic hasn’t discouraged people from checking on their mental health and the organization is ready to provide free resources to anyone who needs them.

“Isolation is a characteristic of those disorders,” Brannen said. “When we finally have now begun to open up the state to allow gatherings, now is the time to get together and start participating again so we can get that support.”

Recovery in Motion offers free resources for anyone who is diagnosed with any mental health or substance abuse disorders.

If you or someone you know needs assistance from Recovery in motion, you can find information on their website.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buhl man dies in car crash on Golf Course Road
Nine vehicles involved in fiery crash along I-84; one person has life-threatening injuries...
ISP investigating crash involving 9 vehicles on I-84 in Boise
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 photo, Idaho Gov.-elect Brad Little answers a reporter's question...
Gov. Little says “It’s time to get back to work”
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office
Idaho Falls man shot dead after argument
This frame grab from video provided by KK Productions shows police officials stand guard at the...
Scores of dead bodies found floating in India’s Ganges River