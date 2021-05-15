Recovery in Motion hosts inagural Mental Health Awareness Walk

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In an effort to raise awareness for those struggling to manage mental health, especially during the pandemic, Recovery in Motion held its inaugural Mental Health Awareness Walk Saturday morning.

Volunteers and Magic Valley residents walked along Addison Avenue down into Rock Creek Park where they gathered for snacks, music and the sense of community many have been longing for.

Recovery in Motion Director John Brannen wants the event to serve as a notice to the community that their doors are open.

Brannen said he hopes the isolation brought by the pandemic hasn’t discouraged people from checking on their mental health and the organization is ready to provide free resources to anyone who needs them.

“Isolation is a characteristic of those disorders,” Brannen said. “When we finally have now begun to open up the state to allow gatherings, now is the time to get together and start participating again so we can get that support.”

Recovery in Motion offers free resources for anyone who is diagnosed with any mental health or substance abuse disorders.

If you or someone you know needs assistance from Recovery in motion, you can find information on their website.

