A&W Cruise Night kicks off summer car cruising season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The summer car show season officially began at the A&W Cruise Night in Twin Falls.

Classic Cruisers welcomed car enthusiasts from around the Magic Valley to a night of hot rods and cold root beer floats.

“It feels good to be out here; 70 degrees, sunny, warm showing our cars,” said Event Organizer Sabrina Harrison. “We’re mask-free and we can finally have a good time out here.”

Harrison hopes these events can inspire the next generation of car lovers.

“We do dance parties and hula hoop contests, that kind of stuff,” said Harrison. “So, we’re just all about promoting the oldies, just really encouraging to kids so this doesn’t die. If we left it to the older people, it may not be around that much longer.”

Those in attendance, like sisters-in-law Lovetta Hamel and Barb McMunn, were excited about being back around this community after a long year of being apart.

“It’s about time,” said McMunn. “We were ready for this, I think this summer is going to be great for car shows.”

This event and others like it signify long-overdue signs of the Magic Valley getting back to normal.

“It’s wonderful,” said Cathi Leeming. “The Twin Falls Senior Center is open again, everything is going well. You can’t ask for anything more than that, you really can’t.”

The events continue with a Toys-for-Tots car show on Saturday at the Corvette Club, then a 70-mile round trip cruise around the Magic Valley on June 5th.

