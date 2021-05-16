Bridge Academy to host Walk for Mike fundraiser Monday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Bridge Academy’s annual fundraising walk-a-thon is scheduled for Monday morning, but the event has a slightly different twist this year.

Funds raised at this event in years past have been used to provide scholarships for graduating students of the Academy, but this year the money will help the family of one of the students.

The event is renamed the Walk for Mike this year. Mike is the father of a student who was recently diagnosed with cancer and according to the GoFundMe page, he has a tough fight ahead.

Russell Burnum, a teacher at the Bridge Academy, said he is encouraged that the Magic Valley will come forward and help one of their own.

“With everything that’s gone on with the pandemic and everything else, you know, all the need that is out there,” says Burnum, “we’ve already got people contributing to it and we haven’t even started the walk yet. So, I think the community will step forward and help out.”

The walk-a-thon starts at 9:30 and is a public event. If you want to help, but can’t attend, you can visit the GoFundMe page to donate.

