Chobani to host first-ever virtual career fair

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Chobani will host their first-ever virtual career fair on Tuesday, May 18th. The job fair will take place between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. MT, during which job seekers can learn more about Chobani’s mission and career opportunities.

Virtual booths at the job fair will include the company’s Twin Falls plant, research and development.

Job seekers that register for the event can join from any internet-enabled computer, smartphone or tablet.

“We believe that when you’re comfortable being yourself and truly love the work you do, amazing things can happen,” says Grace Zuncic, Chief People & Culture Officer at Chobani. “We are thrilled to create a virtual career fair to connect with our friends and neighbors who want to learn more about the exciting opportunities at Chobani.”

More information on registration for the virtual career fair can be found here.

