CSI’s Williams signs with California State, Bakersfield

The softball player hit .413 for the Golden Eagles this spring
By Jack Schemmel
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 4:26 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After two years in Twin Falls, CSI softball’s Maya Williams will continue her career at Division I California State University, Bakersfield.

The third baseman tied a team-high with a .413 batting average on the season. She also hit 11 home runs and had 54 RBI’s.

She said the last two years at CSI have been amazing for her growth as a player. The Oregon native was a Region 18 second-team selection this season.

Maya is still processing the opportunity to play Division I softball.

“I’m not really sure yet, but I think that’s just always been a goal that I’ve had since I was a little girl, and it’s just very rewarding after 10-11 years of hard work that I finally made it,” Williams said.

Williams plans to continue studying business and Spanish in California but eventually wants to get her master’s degree in education and become a teacher.

