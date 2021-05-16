Fallen police officers honored in the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Agencies from around the Magic Valley gathered with the community to remember officers who have fallen in the line of duty at the thirtieth annual Police Officers Memorial.

Jim O’Donnell, who was recognized at the event for his dedication to this event over the years knows how important this day is.

“I know several of these that have died, I know the families of several. I know how important it is to them, that we don’t forget them.”

Betsy Florence, whose brother Brent Jacobson was remembered at the event, says support from the community is vital to her and her family.

“It’s a huge help to our family and everyone, to see people supporting all the officers and all the different fields everywhere. So, we really appreciate it.”

O’Donnell says while this event was to remember those whose watch has ended, it’s also an opportunity to celebrate our officers who work tirelessly to keep the Magic Valley safe.

“Our officers do a great job. For years I’ve gone on patrol with them, I see them make instant decisions and ninety-nine percent of the time they make the right decision. I couldn’t do it; the average person could not do it. They’re trained and they’re dedicated to do the job.”

O’Donnell has now helped organize thirty of these events, even reading the names last year to a small, socially distanced group, and he doesn’t plan on stopping any time soon.

“I appreciate what they do they do. I appreciate their sacrifices for our community and for me it’s a privilege and an honor to remember them and to honor them. They should not be forgotten; they should not be forgotten.”

