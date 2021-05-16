Football players and best friends from rival high schools sign together

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Iradukunda Emery played football at Twin Falls High School. Brody Osen played at Canyon Ridge High School. The friends and rivals both signed to play football at George Fox University together Saturday in a ceremony at Canyon Ridge High School.

Emery is set to continue playing wide receiver at George Fox. Osen will keep playing quarterback for the Bruins.

The two grew up playing football together and thought it would be cool to sign together as best friends. Now, they are headed to Oregon together.

When asked about their favorite memories of prep football, both said it was playing against each other.

“I think mostly for me would probably be the Service Bowl game because it’s the biggest game of the year for both of us and it’s a really fun game,” Emery said

“Mine will probably be all the bus rides with my friends and being in the locker room and all the practices,” Osen said. “My favorite memory is beating this kid (Emery) in the Service Bowl game.”

Both chose George Fox because of the strong academic programs. Emery wants to pursue a nursing degree. Osen is interested in the exercise science program.

Osen’s cousin River also plays at George Fox.

