Gooding softball wins play-in game to book state tournament ticket

Filer baseball falls to Snake River in play-in game
By Jack Schemmel
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 4:25 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After losing to Filer twice as in a row in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference softball tournament championship, Gooding handled Snake River in a play-in game at O.K. Ward Park Saturday to clinch a state tournament berth.

Gooding 13, Snake River 3

Maelyn Durham pitched a complete game for the Senators, striking out 14 Panthers in the win. Jamie Carter had four hits for Gooding. Madi Kulhanek added three knocks for the Senators.

Gooding will play Timberlake in the first round of the state tournament Friday at 9:00 a.m. at Timberline High School in Boise.

BASEBALL

Snake River 9, Filer 4

In a state play-in game at Halliwell Park in Pocatello, a seven-run fourth inning propelled the Panthers to a win over the Wildcats. Payton Brooks shutdown Filer, throwing a complete game while striking out six.

Filer’s Jonah DeLeon had three hits in the loss. Filer’s season ends one game from the state tournament.

